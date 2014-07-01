Radio ads expert to address AAI Toolkit event

Acclaimed radio writer and producer Paul Burke (above left) will talk about the importance of creating engaging ads across all channels, but particularly for radio, at the November Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) Toolkit breakfast seminar. The London-based creative will also discuss the significance of sound in both TV and radio commercials.

Burke will talk about what makes a great radio ad, what makes a bad one and will play plenty of examples of each. Ranked as the world’s most awarded radio writer and producer, Burke has given similar talks at the Sharks international creative festival in Kinsale. It is now a chance for advertisers and other agency groups to hear Burke at close quarters.

The talk is run in association with Marketing.ie.

Based in London, Burke worked for AMV/BBDO, adam&eve/ddb, BBH, Y&R, Mother, JWT, WCRS and Saatchi & Saatchi. He has published four best-selling novels. It is a one-off chance to see, hear and ask questions of one of the best-known and most highly regarded creative people in the sound industry on a rare trip to the place he still calls “home”.

He is a proud and long-suffering Queens Park Rangers (QPR) fan.

Date: Tuesday, November 28

Time: 8.15 – 10.00 am

Venue: Core Media, 16 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2

Cost: €35 per person (plus booking fee)

Paul’s biography can be viewed on the AAI’s Eventbrite booking page here