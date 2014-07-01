Record number of young creatives for Cannes

You Cannes do it this year. So say the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) who want to send a record number of young creatives to the Cannes Lions advertising awards festival. Fourteen young people will attend, the largest Irish team in the 64-year history of the festival. They will compete against the best young talent worldwide in seven categories.

The categories are social media, print, PR, media, film, design and a special section for young marketers, IAPI chief executive Tania Banotti said. Celebrating the best creative work in the world, Cannes Lions takes place every June with 19,000 delegates in attendance. Winning at this festival puts creatives among the world’s elite with a globally recognised accolade.

For those interested in entering, IAPI will host a breakfast briefing in the Lighthouse cinema at 8am next Wednesday. The session covers topics such as what it takes to win a Young Lion award and the judging process. “Our role is to promote the brilliant creativity within Irish advertising, Cannes Young Lions offers us a global stage to do this,” Banotti added.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity takes place from June 17-24.

IAPI will run seven Young Lions competitions in association with Independent News and Media (INM), Core Media, Wide Eye Media, Pull the Trigger, YouTube, the PRII and PRCA. The national heat of the creative competitions will support The Wheel, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and Jigsaw. The new Young Marketers is in aid of the Sustainable Energy Authority.

Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, March 8 2017; to enter visit www.iapi.ie/canneslions