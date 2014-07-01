Rugby stars help launch new Glenisk yogurts

Glenisk has added two new yogurts with the launch of Glenisk Organic Low Sugar Strawberry Go-Yo Yogurt Tubes and Glenisk Organic No Added Sugar Banana & Peach Go-Yo Yogurt Tubes. Each pack includes three official Irish rugby trading cards featuring rugby players from both the men’s and women’s senior teams, with 65 to collect in all.

Glenisk’s Emma Walls (above) said 750 parents helped Glenisk to develop the yogurts. Go-Yos is the only yogurt tube produced with real fruit and made from organic Irish milk. The yogurts are available in Supervalu, Tesco, Dunnes Stores and nationwide. Parents can sign their kids up for a free collectors album and starter pack at glenisk.com.

To see rugby players thoughts, click on https://youtu.be/JqtxK49MJCk