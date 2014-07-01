Showing off campaigns that go belly up

The Marketing Society Future Council is turning the spotlight on the marketing moments that didn’t quite hit the mark. Kicking off in Odessa on Thursday, February 23, the council will play host to ‘The F Word’, with three industry leaders set to share their learnings from the times things didn’t quite go to plan.

Tailored for marketers with 3-5 years’ experience, speakers on the night include John Fanning from UCD, Fiona Field of Mediaworks and Aoife McGuigan of Lucozade Ribena Suntory. A candid and inclusive debate is promised with guests invited to stay on afterwards to socialise and network after the panel discussion.

Commenting on the night, Future Council chair Chloe Murphy said adland was great at celebrating success but never talk about when things don’t go to plan – moments where huge learning opportunities lie. “We hope attendees walk away with some practical advice for learning from failure and some inspiration for their future careers,” Murphy added.

The Future Council is a new initiative from the Marketing Society, which launched in 2016 to promote thought leadership for the future leaders of the marketing community. ‘The F Word’ is the Council’s second event, following on from the success of ‘Influencing the Influencers’.

With a representative group in place, council members include Chloe Murphy from Boys and Girls, Mary Sheahan from MCCP, David Deeley from Bord Bia, Dermot Markey from Google, Aoife Marron, Hannah-Louise Dunne from Radical and Karen Sheehan from IPSOS MRBI.

Working alongside the general council, the Future Council lends support in delivering high calibre events that appeal to marketers at all levels and assist with the development of the society’s digital offering, including its online case studies and talks.

Tickets for the night are available now, book your place online today.

Pictured are Mary Sheahan, Hannah-Louise Dunne, Karen Sheehan, Aoife Marron, David Deeley and Chloe Murphy in Foleys