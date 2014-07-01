Skoda strikes notes with National Concert Hall

Skoda is undertaking a year-long sponsorship of the National Concert Hall (NCH). The agreed contract fee was not disclosed. The sponsorship sees the inclusion of the car brand in various marketing activities run by the National Concert Hall, allowing Skoda to target the 65,000 NCH annual patrons and the concert hall’s 70,000 followers on social media channels.
The funding will help the NCH to bring world-class artists and music to the Irish public, go towards ensuring that their outreach work with diverse and disadvantaged communities across Ireland continues and support capital redevelopment plans. NCH chief executive Simon Taylor said corporate support was critical to the future of the Earlsfort Terrace venue.
Skoda is one of the world’s longest-established car manufacturers. In 1895, the Czech headquarters in Mladá Boleslav began producing bicycles, followed by the manufacture of motorbikes and cars. The brand has seven passenger car models – the Citigo, Fabia, Rapid, Octavia, Yeti and Superb. Skoda Ireland has been part of the Volkswagen group since 1993.
Skoda’s creative agency is Boys and Girls and media is handled by PHD.
Pictured above are Simon Taylor, NCH and John Donegan, Skoda Ireland
No comments yet.