Sky rolls out ads for Now TV platform

Sky Ireland has a new TV, out of home (OOH), digital and radio campaign in support of its new Now TV online streaming service. Now TV allows viewers to watch live pay TV and on demand shows, box sets, movies and sports, all without a contract. The campaign launched with a 40” TV spot, featuring a live band playing the Now TV theme music.

The viewer moves between the band playing in various scenarios, which also shows the functional benefits and content available on the new platform. Across digital, ads run on YouTube, the RTE Player and All4, with a takeover on Entertainment.ie. The OOH centres on urban large formats and transport. Radio includes Spin 103.8, 98FM and Spotify.

WCRS in London created the campaign, with MediaCom handling the buying.

Click here to see Now TV’s 40”

Click here to see Now TV’s 30”

Now TV is available to anyone in Ireland with an internet connection. It is also available to watch on a Now TV Box. The box turns the TV into a Smart TV providing catch up TV from All 4, TV3’s 3player and more, as well as apps like YouTube and Vevo. The Now TV Box is available with a two-month entertainment or cinema bundle for €40.

To find out more visit NOWTV.com/ie