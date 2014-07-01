Sky Sports rolls out new themed channels

Sky Sports is expanding its service with 10 sports channels, giving customers more choice at no extra cost. Starting this week, the line-up includes dedicated channels for the Premier League, football, cricket, golf and Formula One motor racing. Two channels, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena, will offer sports such as GAA, rugby union and tennis.

Live coverage from the All Ireland Senior Football and Hurling Championships will broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event on the two last weekends in July and the first Saturday in August. Subscribers will have access to all 10 channels as Sky Sports 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 will go out of service. The new channel line-up runs from 401 to 409, with Sky Sports Mix on 121.

Sky Sports offers over 65,000 hours of sport every year.