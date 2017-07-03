Smithwick’s homes in on craft brews with TV ad

Diageo has launched a new TV ad for its Smithwick’s bottled craft beers – Irish Red Ale, Pale Ale and Atlantic Blonde Ale. Called ‘We’re in it, for the love of it’ , it brings together homebrewers and Smithwick’s brewers – from a husband and wife duo, to a computer engineer, a chef and a school teacher, the ad celebrates the ups and downs of brewing.

A step change from previous Smithwick’s campaigns, the ad was created by Adam&EveDDB and Irish director Luke Franklin at Sweet Media. It also features across TV, print, digital, PR and trade press. The 40′ TV spot follows homebrewers from across Ireland, seeing their trials and tribulations, which are mirrored by Smithwick’s own experiences.

A further 20’ spot will hero Smithwick’s most recent innovation, Smithwick’s Atlantic Blonde Ale, on VOD from 2017. The ale is brewed with Polaris hops. As well as the TV ad, out of home, digital and social media activity is planned by Carat.

Last year, Diageo joined forces with the National Homebrew Club for the first Smithwick’s Homebrew Challenge, where homebrewers were invited to brew a special Christmas ale and have it tasted by experts. Two finalists brewed their ale in the Open Gate Brewery at St James’s Gate – a first for the brewery. The next homebrew challenge will be held next year.

Design Bridge created the brand design, with input from Irish illustrator Peter Donnelly.