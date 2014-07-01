Smyth takes charge of activation at Boys and Girls

Boys and Girls has appointed Karleen Smyth as senior activation director, leading the creative agency’s experiential business unit. She will be responsible for analysis, planning and creating activation ideas and experiences that provide an edge for client brands. She will liaise with the agency’s client service, creative, digital, production and finance teams.

Smyth is a co-founder of events agency Twigged Creative. She previously worked for entertainment specialists Lindsey Holmes Publicity (LHP) and MQ2 Communications. While at LHP her accounts included Electric Picnic and Forbidden Fruit music festivals, Limerick City of Culture, RTE and gigs from Ennio Morricone to Leonard Cohen and Blur.

Boys and Girls clients include Three, Digicel, Dulux, Energia, Ulster Bank and Barnardos.