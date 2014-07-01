Sonya Lennon tackles German circuit in Audi R8

Fashion designer, businesswoman and Audi ambassador Sonya Lennon recently took the opportunity to skill up in high performance driving at the Nürburgring, commonly known as The Green Hell, as part of the Audi Sportscar Experience. The experience offers drivers a chance to get behind the wheel of the Audi R8 and witness first-hand its sportiness.

Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/JlD-zF6FO8A

Before getting her chance to tackle the circuit herself, Lennon witnessed how the professionals do it. As part of her training, she was acquainted with the racetrack’s features, working out the racing line in different models such as the Audi RS5, TT RS Coupé and the RS6 Avant. Seasoned race car pro Harold Büttner brought her on her first lap of the course.

With her training complete, it was time for Lennon to put on her helmet and experience driving the 610bhp Audi R8 V10+ around the track. As she took in the course, she found it took a little while to relax into the capacity of the breath-taking machine but once she settles in the adrenaline takes over “This machine is the next level,” she remarked.