Tayto and Deliveroo in gourmet sandwich offer

Deliveroo online food delivery platform and Tayto have teamed up to provide Dubliners with three gourmet sandwiches over the next three weeks. The sandwiches are the creation of Doughboys owner Joey Somer using ingredients from local baker Arun’s, a selection of slow cooked meats, pickles, cheeses, sweet mustards and Dairygold butter.

The three gourmet sandwiches are the Tayto Cubano (€8.50), the Deluxe Ham ‘n Cheese Tayto Toastie (€6) and the Classic Tayto Sambo (€4.50). The Cubano is made up of ham, slow cooked Mojo roasted pork, mayo, Swiss cheese, caramelised onions, pickles, hot sweet mustard, topped off with layers of Tayto cheese and onion crisps.

The toastie has slow cooked ham, sweet cheddar cheese, chilli tomato jam, topped off with cheese and onion Tayto crisps, served in multigrain sourdough bread. The ‘Classic Tayto Sambo’ comprises cheese and onion crisps, Dairygold butter, in white bread. The Tayto-Deliveroo-Doughboys offer runs until Thursday, August 31.