New hotel planned for Tayto Park

The owners of Tayto Park have applied to Meath County Council for planning permission for a 32,000 square metre, 250-bedroom family hotel, offering accommodation and leisure facilities for up to 1,000 guests. The planned hotel, which is seven stories built from wood, will be designed to be in keeping with the style of Tayto Park and in a parkland setting.

The hotel will include a spa, meeting rooms and a function room that can accommodate up to 1,200 people as well as a two sky bars and three restaurants. It is estimated that it will provide 150 jobs during construction and 272 full and part time jobs when completed. Tayto Park was the brainchild of 1996 Marketer of the Year winner, Ray Coyle.