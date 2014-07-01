Tesco to cherish family theme in its new ads

Picture your family. Who do you see? We all see something different. But what if you were asked what they mean to you? Or how they make you feel? Our answers may be remarkably alike. Though each and every family is unique, their meaning in our lives is something we all share. This importance of family is at the heart of a new ad campaign for Tesco Ireland.

‘Family Makes Us Better’ was created by Rothco. The British multiple identified that when Irish customers shop, they very much do so with families in mind and not as individuals. The insight became the start of a new three-year strategy aligned with both customer behaviour and Tesco Ireland’s business objectives to run over the next three years.

A Tesco statement said the new positioning will see family being the corner stone of all facets of the business over the next three years. It includes reviewing every decision the business makes through the lens of family and demonstrating Tesco’s role in Irish family life through its four core business pillars – quality, value, community and service.

The definition encompasses a broader sense of family – from a partnership, to a sports club or a community group. “What we discovered through our immersive sessions and our ongoing customer data was that Irish people’s purchasing habits are motivated by doing their best for the ones they love,” Sean Nolan, Tesco’s head of customer marketing said.

Rothco executive creative director Alan Kelly said the agency sought to get under the skin of the Tesco shopper to identify what human truth resonates with them. “Through our Christmas campaign, ‘Here’s to the Hosts’, and our more Easter campaign, our approach has been to demonstrate the importance of family to Tesco in an authentic, honest and relatable way.”

The campaign launched on TV with a 60-second film directed by Joshua Neale and shot over four days. The ad shows Irish families from all over the country as they go about their normal lives. Total spend for the campaign will reach €3.2 million, including media buying handled by Initiative. The campaign also includes out of home, radio, social and digital.

The TV ad can be viewed here