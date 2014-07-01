Today FM rolls out Dare to Care cancer campaign

Today FM has launched its Dare to Care campaign in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. Now in its second year, Today FM along with presenters and listeners is hoping to raise €500,000 in the fight against cancer. The facts are that every three minutes in Ireland someone gets a cancer diagnosis and every hour someone dies from cancer.
Incidence of cancer in Ireland is growing but more people are surviving cancer than ever.
Last year saw Ian Dempsey get his first tattoo after reaching his €25,000 target while Last Word host Matt Cooper wrote and performed his own song in Dublin’s The Workman’s Club. Afternoon presenter Fergal D’Arcy undertook a number of ‘double dares’ including facing his fear of spiders and getting a nipple piercing live on air.
D’Arcy also raised almost €30,000 during one show after making a plea to listeners. Dave Moore of Dermot & Dave agreed to channel his fear of heights for the greater good and rode the ‘Cu Chulainn’ coaster at Tayto Park after listeners pledged €10,000. ‘Wedding Dress Wednesday’ had women wearing their wedding dress for one day.
Wedding Dress Wednesday returns this year on September 20.
Since 2010, Today FM’s Shave or Dye campaign has raised over €8 million for the Irish Cancer Society, thanks to public generosity. Money raised helps the ICS fund lifesaving research to improve methods of detecting and treating cancer, provide information, care and support to those affected by cancer and raise awareness on how to prevent it.
The society receives just two per cent of Government funding.
Watch the campaign launch video featuring Today FM presenters and cancer survivors here
To get involved in Today FM’s Dare to Care visit www.todayfm.com/daretocare
