Tom Fishbourne to talk at TV3 agency briefing

Advertisers and agencies will attend the first in a series of breakfast briefings hosted by TV3 sales house Virgin Media Solutions in Fire restaurant in thew Mansion House tomorrow. A panel of three expert speakers will address guests on the theme ‘The Power of Television as a Storytelling Medium’, including critically-acclaimed ‘Marketoonist’ Tom Fishbourne.

The event is run in association with Marketing.ie.

Thinkbox head of industry programmes Zoe Harkness and TV3’s director of programming Bill Malone will also speak at the event. Breakfast is served at 8am and the talks start at 8.30am. Agency execs interested in registering should rsvp to hello@virginmediasolutions.ie and are urged to send a caption for the cartoon above with their replies.

Some of the best entries will be featured by Fishbourne during the event.

For more information go to https://twitter.com/tomfishburne

https://events.bizzabo.com/203171/agenda/speakers/161091