Tourism Ireland reviews its media and creative

Tourism Ireland is to launch a process to appoint lead global creative and media agencies with Creativebrief acting as pitch doctor. Currently working with Publicis London and Carat/i-Prospect, the all-Ireland body is following a statutory requirement to re-tender for these services every seven years. The agencies are due to be appointed next May.

Tourism Ireland is responsible for marketing the island of Ireland as a leisure destination worldwide. The review is aimed at partnering with agencies in growing brand awareness, engagement and visitor numbers. The media agency will deliver best in class media planning and buying, both centrally and across markets in Europe, North America and Australia.

While Tourism Ireland is Dublin-based, agency services can be centralised from another location, as is the case currently. Tourism Ireland central marketing director Mark Henry said last year output led to 10.3 million visitors from overseas, delivering revenue of about €5.3 billion. “Our aim is to build on the strong foundations we already have and a part of that is ensuring we have the right agency partners in place,” Henry added.

The tender process is due to start next Tuesday.

Interested agencies should register by visiting www.etenders.gov.ie

