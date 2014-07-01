Toyota launches Face It Down road safety app

Toyota Ireland has launched an app aimed at saving lives on Irish Roads. The free ‘Face It Down’ app for iPhone and Android was produced in partnership with the RSA and Topaz. It will reward all drivers for putting their phone face down when driving, allowing them to redeem the points for a complimentary hot drink at Topaz Re Store outlets nationwide.

The app is available to all drivers, not just Toyota owners.

International research shows that holding a mobile while driving will make a driver four times more likely to crash, while texting makes crashing a staggering 23 times more likely. Too many people still drive while on their phone to take a call, text, snap a selfie, update social media channels or check an email. Even glancing at a phone is a distraction.

The user launches the app before setting off on a journey and simply puts the phone face down. Points are earned for every km driven without picking up the phone. If the user turns over the phone while driving, all points accumulated are lost. Points accrued can be redeemed against a free hot drink for every 350km travelled at 159 Topaz Re stores.

250 bonus points will be awarded for a first successful journey. Toyota brand ambassador Niall Breslin, aka Bressie (pictured above), is campaign spokesperson, with support from RTE’s Blathnaid Treacy and Eoghan McDermott, Michelle Regazzoli-Stone and Triona McCarthy. Members of the Irish Road Victims Association back the app’s use.

Users can download the Face It Down app from the Google Play Store or Apple Store for free.

The app was created by Toyota’s online agency, Radical.

Javelin is Toyota’s ad agency with Teneo PSG’s Notorious handling PR.