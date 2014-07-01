Trends talk for Marketing Society Future Council

The Marketing Society Future Council (MSFC) will next debate ‘From Clueless to Clued In…’ at a seminar in the Dean Hotel on Harcourt St on Thursday, February 22. The council has partnered with planning agency MCCP to pick out the key trends that will impact on marketing. Meabh Quoirin of The Foresight Factory recently addressed MCCP clients.

Also, MCCP strategic planner Jo Wood writes exclusively for Marketing.ie on key trends in the February issue out next week. With a representative group in place, the council counts Aoife Marron from Red C, Karen Sheehan, Novartis; Cian Keogh, Aer Lingus; Caroline Shesgreen, Mediavest; Mary Sheahan, MCCP; Karen Sheehan, Novartis and Gavin Carberry of RTÉ.

Tickets for the trends night are priced at €15 and are available now.

Guests are invited along on the night from 6pm.