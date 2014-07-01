Tropicana backs MacSweeney’s show

Tropicana has signed up as the official partner of Today FM’s Early Breakfast Show with Paula MacSweeney. The presenter launched her 5am-7am weekday show last July. The six-month deal extends to the showbiz news on the Ian Dempsey Show and includes eight stings a day and ten cross station promos each week, digital content and monthly giveaways.

The sponsorship kicks off next Monday with a week-long competition giving Today FM listeners a chance to win a weekend family getaway in Ireland. Known for its New York-style breakfast ads, Tropicana is distributed in Ireland by PepsiCo. McSweeney said that given the time of her show, the tie-up with Tropicana was a natural fit for both brands.

