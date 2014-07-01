Virgin launches 30-day no strings consumer deal

Virgin Media has broken the chains on long term contracts by offering 30-day broadband and TV services from €20 a month. So whether you’re a student, on a short term lease or planning that big move abroad, Virgin customers who sign up will be able to access download speeds of 240Mb, apps and players and a selection of on demand movies and box-sets.

Paul Farrell, vice president, Virgin Media, said traditional TV and broadband packages are no longer working for millennials which is why at they ripped up the rulebook when it comes to contracts. Not everyone can, or wants to be tied down with long term contract for their broadband and TV service which is why there is a market to suit on-demand consumers.

Paul Farrell, Virgin Media, is pictured with Aisling Quinn at the no strings launch