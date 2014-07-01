Vodafone screens new rugby ads for winter series

Vodafone has launched ‘Who We Are is How We Play’ as the second phase in its Team Of Us Irish rugby sponsorship. Created by Target McConnells, the campaign again connects the Ireland team and fans. Ads take a glimpse into the childhoods of Conor Murray, Rory Best, Tiernan O’Halloran and Tadhg Furlong and how they became international players.
The campaign launches with a short film on Vodafone Ireland’s social channels and a 60-second spot. The through-the-line activity includes TV, digital, OOH, retail and social media will run for a month. Vodafone will bring fans closer to the Irish rugby team via social content, ticket competitions and exclusive, instant match highlights on the My Vodafone App.
Watch short film here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TK5wPg6L_z8
Watch ad here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNN0xhVl-Cc
