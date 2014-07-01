Walkers expansion continues apace

All-Ireland marketing agency Walker Communications has extended its operation at its Dublin office with new appointments, client wins and a new website. With 30 creative people across the company’s two offices in Dublin and Belfast, the company has recently strengthened its presence under business development manager Derek Davis.

Walkers’ clients include Carling, Tourism Ireland, Glen Dimplex and Ulster Bank, with its NI office handling Musgrave (Centra & SuperValu), Power NI, George Best City Airport, Mash Direct and Belfast Harbour. Recent new business wins include Irish motor parts company, Top Part, and global waste management technology company, Big Belly Bins.

The agency will develop an e-commerce website and social channels for Top Part. For Big Belly Bins, the brief involves video production, web re-design and design. Last year, Walkers handled projects for the Royal College of Physicians Ireland (RCPI) and completed a brand audit, re-brand and a whole new suite of marketing communications.

2016 marked the second year for Molson Coors and its Carling Legends, a concept that Walkers developed in conjunction with the Canada’s brewing group. Staged at the Aviva, the event for 500 trade customers hosted former English Premier League footballers Dietmar Hamann and Teddy Sheringham, with attendance doubling year-on-year.

From the team at Walker Communications in Dublin are Derek Davis, Sarah McConville, account manager; Peter Higgins, creative director and David McGrath, account director