Whelan expands his UK urban digital network

Vincent Whelan of Urban Digital Network (UDN) has acquired a network of 200 Adpod D6 screens in 53 shopping malls across the UK, delivering a wider urban presence. With the acquisition, Whelan is expanding his UK footprint, which includes the digital screen adjacent to Cineworld cinema in Leicester Square and some larger mall digital screens.

Whelan is also managing director of Adtower’s digital media business in Ireland, which recently introduced an automated digital signage content management system enabling the company to expand its digital out of home (OOH) platform, and more recently an image processing analysis across its network.