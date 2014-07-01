WPP takes stake in David Connor’s Eightytwenty

WPP together with Ogilvy & Mather has taken an undisclosed stake but thought to be in or around 25 per cent in its digital partner in Ireland, Eightytwenty, founded by David Connor. Eightytwenty has been working out of Ogilvy’s offices in recent times after the agency split from Havas. It employs over 30 staff and offers combined creative and data services.

Connor said working with WPP and Ogilvy had resulted in them winning new business, including the AA and Siro. JP Donnelly (pictured), head of country, WPP Ireland and CEO at Ogilvy group, said the partnership has helped them develop new capabilities. WPP has set a target of 40 to 45 per cent of revenue to come from digital in the next five years.

Donnelly says WPP companies in Ireland generate revenues of nearly US$75 million.