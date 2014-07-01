Yates gets Newstalk’s evening drivetime slot

Former Fine Gael minister and Celtic Bookmakers owner Ivan Yates will replace Chris Donoghue and Sarah McInerney in hosting Newstalk’s evening drivetime show weekdays. Yates will start his new show in early September 4. Donoghue and McInerney, a former reporter with the Sunday Times, took over from George Hook when he moved to lunchtime.

A statement by Communicorp’s PR agency said Yates will “bring his own unique style to the three hour opinion-led programme, covering everything from current affairs and politics, to sport and business from 4pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday. Discussions are currently underway with regard to placing Donoghue and McInerney in new roles in Communicorp.

Ivan Yates pictured with Ann Daly on the set of TV3’s Saturday AM

