Young people like sending Christmas cards

An Post says 62 per cent of Ireland’s workforce prefer to receive a personalised Christmas card from companies with which they do business. The figure far outreaches the desire to receive an eCard via email, which came in second at 16 per cent, followed by a text message or an ad. The survey found 60 per cent of 18-25 year olds prefer a personalised card.

The study, conducted by Amárach Research, delves into the idea that customers appreciate a personal touch from businesses, both big and small, as opposed to generic, mass emailed communications. It was also reveals that 75 per cent of people in business who took part in the survey say it is important to be thanked at Christmas by business customers.

An Post’s ‘Make it Personal’ campaign urges Irish businesses to target customers this Christmas with a personalised card. An Post has teamed up with Peter McVerry Trust, with 20 per cent of every sale going to the charity. Three quarters of respondents said when thinking about charities at Christmas, Irish businesses should prioritise the homeless crisis.

AdMailer greeting cards cost €1.50. It includes postage to anywhere in Ireland and minimum order is 200. Pictured above are Fiona Heffernan, An Post (centre) with Sinead Beggan and Jillian McGuirk, McGuirk Beggan Estate Agents, AdMailer customers.