Zahra and Eumon merge to form new family unit

Zahra Publishing and Eumom have joined together to create Zahra Media Group platform for marketing to families. ZMG will now have 42 staff, with plans to further expand. To meet the growing demand for branded video content and imagery, the company is investing €150,000 on building a state-of-the-art studio which will open in early 2018.

The studio will complement the two test kitchens and existing studio in the group’s Bray offices. The new ZMG management team comprises Zahra founders Gina Militiadou and John Mullins alongside Eumom’s Annette Burns-Young and Olive Fogarty. The firm plans to increase its footprint in the UK, Australian and South African markets.

Miliatadou claims Zahra’s publication business already has a third of the food magazine market and 40 per cent of the parenting magazine market so adding Eumom’s community of over 175,000 is a major step forward. y lifestyles. Eumom’s has 175,000 first-time mothers on its email database and is Ireland’s only sampling business for mums.

ZMG now offers the a pregnancy information pack and pregnancy diary, with access to 90% of moms in 17 maternity hospitals nationwide, sampling with the Eumom gift bag, with a reach of 54,000 a year. Other ZMG properties include Easy Parenting and Easy Food magazines. Its content clients include Aviva, ESB, Virgin Media, MSD and Irish Life.