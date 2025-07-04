123.ie extends Athletics Ireland run

RSA-owned 123.ie has extended its sponsorship of Athletics Ireland. No fee was officially disclosed other than to say it’s a “six-figure” deal running until the end of 2030. The insurer, known for its ‘Give better a try’ line, signed up to Athletics Ireland in 2022 – supporting grassroots athletics to international stars such as as Sharlene Mawdsley and Mark English.
The contract sees 123.ie continue as Athletics Ireland’s international kit partner, as well as title sponsor of the body’s national championships, national athletics awards, summer camps programme, and a number of community initiatives due to be rolled out over the next five years. Ireland’s world silver indoor medallist Kate O’Connor (above) fronts for 123.ie.
Last year’s Olympics in Paris saw Ireland’s athletes return home with 36 medals, up from the 30 secured at the Tokyo Games four years prior. Membership of Athletics Ireland now surpasses the 70,000 milestone for the first time ever, with a new record expected to be set this year. 123.ie offers consumers car, home, travel, van and health cover.