123.ie in three-year run with Athletics Ireland

Irish insurer 123.ie has signed up as the official partner to Athletics Ireland in a “six-figure deal” supported by marketing and promotional spend. The deal will see the ‘Give better a try’ insurance company invest in a sport that is riding the crest of a wave following a host of outstanding performances both domestically and internationally in recent months.
123.ie takes up title sponsorship of Athletics Ireland’s national championships, summer camp programme, the National Athletics Awards and other initiatives for the next three years. The deal comes on the back of a period for the sport which has seen Irish athletes secure 30 medals during the Tokyo Olympic cycle, compared to the 12 won during the Rio cycle.
The support will help develop Irish athletics from grassroots right up to medal winners.
Membership has bounced back following lockdowns, resulting in the 60,000-member milestone being achieved in October, the earliest the figure has ever been reached in a calendar year. This year has seen the emergence of Ireland’s fastest man Israel Olatunde with his 10.17 record-breaking-display in the European 100 meters final in Munich.