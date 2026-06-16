123.ie launches No Drama Llama

123.ie has a new brand platform to mark 24 years of insuring its customers. ‘No Drama Llama’ connects to a moment customers know well: the small thing that goes wrong and turns an ordinary day upside down, the leak, the bump in the car park and the calm that comes from knowing the rest of it will be easy. It’s moments like these, that 123.ie has been built around.

Launched as Ireland’s first direct online insurance provider, customers describe the difference with 123.ie in the same words: it’s easy, and they’re there when you need them. The new platform makes that promise warm, memorable, and a bit fun — through a calm, witty, unmistakable Irish character built to live alongside the brand for years to come.

Simplicity