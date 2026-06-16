123.ie launches No Drama Llama

123.ie has a new brand platform to mark 24 years of insuring its customers. ‘No Drama Llama’ connects to a moment customers know well: the small thing that goes wrong and turns an ordinary day upside down, the leak, the bump in the car park and the calm that comes from knowing the rest of it will be easy. It’s moments like these, that 123.ie has been built around.
Launched as Ireland’s first direct online insurance provider, customers describe the difference with 123.ie in the same words: it’s easy, and they’re there when you need them. The new platform makes that promise warm, memorable, and a bit fun — through a calm, witty, unmistakable Irish character built to live alongside the brand for years to come.
Simplicity
“Insurance needs to be taken seriously, but that doesn’t mean all insurance advertising needs to feel heavy,” Conor Byrne, director of marketing, 123.ie, said. “As we spoke to customers one thing kept coming through, when something goes wrong, whether it’s a leak, a bump in the car park, or a roof tile falling, it can feel like your whole day has been turned upside down.”
What people want in that moment is simplicity, Byrne added. The new campaign was built around that insight. The llama is designed as a distinctive character across TV, radio, digital, social, sponsorship and out of home (OOH) for years to come. The creative was by KV13 with media by Mindshare and Harvest and production by Nicely Done and Bodacious.
Watch the TV commercial here