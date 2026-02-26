123.ie renews MCD concerts deal

123.ie has renewed its contract with Live Nation and MCD, which sees it return for a second year as a sponsor of the Malahide Castle and the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA) concert series. The deal sees the insurance brand support a summer programme of live shows across Malahide Castle and IMMA, two of Ireland’s best known outdoor music venues.
The concerts feature international and Irish acts. This year’s line-up at Malahide Castle & Gardens includes shows by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Kingfishr, Kodaline, Katy Perry, Michael Bublé, Kalvin Harris and Maroon 5. IMMA will host a series of concerts at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham (RHK) by Addison Rae, Prodigy, Moby and Deftones.
123.ie will aim to engage customers through activations connected to the gigs, including rewards during the summer months. Jo Harrington, head of marketing solutions and growth, Live Nation/MCD, said concerts aren’t just an evening out, they’re life markers. Fans save, plan, and even ink them into memory, Harrington added.
Pictured above are 123.ie’s Darragh Spain and Fardosa Flanagan