123.ie runs with new Athletics Ireland ad

Irish insurance brand 123.ie has launched a new TV campaign marking its extended sponsorship with Athletics Ireland – and this time, it’s doing it with a wink, not a wall of words. The 20-second spot features European medal winners Sharlene Mawdsley and Kate O’Connor showcasing their talent as comedian Aine Gallagher chases after them.

The campaign was devised by Connelly Partners’ duo Sam Moorhouse and Mikey Fleming.

The ad is a departure from the insurance category’s usual serious tone. “We didn’t want to lecture people about insurance,” said Michelle Molloy, brand and sponsorship manager at 123.ie, said. “We wanted to show who we’re behind, and do it in a way that brings a smile. There’s pride in Irish athletics right now, and this ad taps into that.”

The ad represents a widening of the brand’s ‘Give Better a Try’ platform – now told through sport, but built around universal ideas of backing yourself, being part of a team, and trying for better. It will run across TV, video on demand (VOD), and digital, including prime-time slots during high-viewership shows and athletics coverage.

Community activations and behind-the-scenes storytelling will follow later in the year.