123.ie sponsors Virgin’s Six O’Clock Show

Insurer 123.ie has signed up as sponsor of The Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media Television for an undisclosed sum. The magazine show airs at 6:05pm weekdays on Virgin Media One. Hosted by Brian Dowling Gourounlian and Katja Mia, it features guest interviews and food demonstrations with resident chefs. Celebrities from all walks of life appear on the hour-long show, which VMTV says reaches an average of 442,900 viewers weekly.
The deal was brokered by Mindshare. 123.ie offers car, home, travel and health insurance.
The company previously worked with VMTV on sponsoring its coverage of the World Athletics Championships. Pictured left to right: Sarah Flood, client solutions manager, Virgin Media Television, Brian Dowling Gourounlian, host of The Six O’Clock Show; James Shearer, account director, Mindshare; Elaine Knowles, head of marketing and customer communications, 123.ie and Aisling McDonagh, marketing manager media and analysis, 123.ie.