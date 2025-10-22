20 Questions Aoife Hudson, Talon

Aoife Hudson is managing partner at Talon out of home (OOH) specialist She is responsible for the agency’s strategic direction and ensuring Talon’s service evolves in response to changing market dynamics. She has led the development of Talon’s programmatic capabilities. With over 13 years’ experience in OOH, she is recognised for her leadership and commitment to delivering impactful campaigns.

01 When are you happiest?

With my daughter, she’s my best friend and has the kindest soul. Watching her grow into herself is pure joy

02 What’s your most treasured possession?

Two little elephant teddies – one pink, one blue – that my dad brought to the hospital when I was born. They’ve been with me ever since, and now they sit in my daughter’s room. Full circle

03 Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn?

LinkedIn

04 What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

There are two contenders, both during college. First: Centra Deli. I’ve no idea why I was put there. I was swiftly reassigned after attempting to make breakfast rolls for an entire football team.

Second: Smyths Toys. Great craic, but trying to align my shifts with my extended family’s Christmas shopping for staff discounts was a logistical nightmare

05 Your favourite writers?

James Clear. I love how he makes big ideas feel doable, and somehow convinces you that cleaning your kitchen is a form of self-mastery

06 Last music you bought?

Technically streamed but it’s a tight tie between Taylor Swift’s new album and K Pop Demon hunters. Don’t knock it until you try it – unexpectedly epic

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

It’s the right time of year to say The Holiday

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

Some people might think I am a professional softball player after this year’s Dentsu DIG Day

09 What keeps you awake at night?

Ideas, plans, to-do lists

10 Which words do you overuse?

Deck. Put it in the deck, can you share the deck, where is the deck, add that to the deck, that’s a great deck… the list goes on and on

11 Your favourite ad?

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck. It’s pure nostalgia. The moment it appears, I’m instantly back in my childhood sitting room. Few ads can trigger that kind of emotional time travel

12 Your favourite gadget?

Predictable, but it’s my phone

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

I believe in karma, so I’ll spare the public shaming

14 What living person do you most admire?

My mum. She’s the quiet force behind everything good in our family

15 Most embarrassing experience?

Mentioned earlier, it’s my attempt to make breakfast rolls for an entire football team

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Autumn, and that shift from summer to cosy season. A new digital 48 sheet campaign might get me excited too

17 In what other era would you like to have been born?

The 1920’s – the glamour, and the jazz

18 Best advice you’ve heard?

“You can do anything, but not everything”. A gentle reminder to prioiritse and delegate

19 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Using my knowledge of 48 sheets to help a tourist lost in Dublin. “Go straight down, turn left at the large billboard”. Not all heroes wear capes

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

A roast dinner washed down with a glass of Sauvignion Blanc

aoife.hudson@talonooh.com