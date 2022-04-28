20 Questions: Brian Sheehan, Mediahuis

Brian Sheehan is digital director at Mediahuis Ireland. He had a similar role at Joe Media where he was also in charge of advertising operations. He previously worked on the client side in display advertising with Paddy Power Betfair and in customer service and broker support at Standard Life.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

To play up front for Leeds United and Ireland. Sadly, I was distinctly average

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

Guinness

03 Social media platform of choice?

Twitter for its algorithm and its hosting of some brilliant Irish content

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

My father. He’s a great public speaker and it was always something I hoped to emulate. I also learned a lot from how he dealt with people and the sound advice he shares

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

A Stanford graduate living in California in the early 90’s when the internet was becoming a commercial reality – a time of opportunity

06 Favourite writers?

As a kid, Roald Dahl. Nowadays, Andy Weir for Project Hail Mary and The Martian

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Braveheart with Mel Gibson (above)

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

My mother, the hardest working person I’ve ever known

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Playing team sports with friends

10 How physically fit are you?

More to do. With the hybrid work model, I need a new excuse

11 Favourite ad?

Nike’s ad for World Cup 1998 with the Brazil team in the airport

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

Ignorance towards service staff

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

As a native of the West, Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

F1 driver Max Verstappen (above)

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

The young Ukrainian girl singing ‘Let it Go’ in a bomb shelter got me

16 Something that recently got your goat?

I went to see The Batman in the cinema and there were lots of people near us talking and using their phones throughout, which ruined the experience of a good movie

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Emulate the Bruce Willis character John McClane in the Die Hard movies climbing through the Nakatomi Plaza vents in a vest, foiling terrorists

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and disappeared. Where might we find you?

Either in Tokyo or Queenstown in New Zealand

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Two trips to Iguazu Falls in South America blew me away

20 “Here lies Brian Sheehan”… Complete your epitaph

“He lived a fortunate life surrounded by great people”

bsheehan@mediahuis.ie