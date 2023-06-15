20 Questions with Baz Ashmawy, TV personality

Baz Ashmawy is a TV and radio presenter whose shows include 50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy on Sky One. The show was inspired by Baz’s mum, Nancy, who wanted to do a skydive. His other shows include the reality show Fáilte Towers and DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland on RTE. He fronts for Bank of Ireland.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

To be on TV. I was about eight. Always liked acting. Thought I’d be in movies but ended up presenting. Life does that

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

Ooooh… Only drink occasionally but sure I’ll have a Yellow Spot since you’re buying

03 Social media platform of choice?

Instagram

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

My mum. Work ethic, positivity, believing in your self and goal setting, learnt it all from her. She’s a legend

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

Always feel this is my time. I like it here

06 Favourite writers?

It’s a slight cheat, but I like theatre so I’ll go with Samuel Beckett and William Shakespeare

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Once Upon a Time in the West

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

My wife, Tanja

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Watching football. I’ve kids, so I’m busy spending time with them at weekends

10 How physically fit are you?

I’m up and down but right now I’m fairly fit. It’s a good spell

11 Favourite ad?

Aside from Bank of Ireland (wink), I’d say Ikea

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

Negativity or bad hygiene

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

Kerrygold

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

Eric Cantona or Roy Keane

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

My daughter playing piano. She worked hard. I was immensely proud

16 Something that recently got your goat?

Having to work lots of weekends because of deadlines

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

I did a show with firefighters. I’d like to be that brave and selfless. Sadly I’m not

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and gone missing. Where might we find you?

The International Bar on Wicklow Street. No hurry, I’ll be there a while

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

My wife in West Cork. Double whammy

20 ‘Here lies Baz Ashmawy… Complete your epitaph

“I told you my feckin’ feet were killing me”