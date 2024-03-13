20 Questions with Deirdre Schwer, Audi Ireland

Deirdre Schwer is head of marketing and customer experience at Audi Ireland. She has worked across the auto industry on BMW, Mercedes-Benz and General Motors brands. She has developed a sponsorship programme, which includes RTE Radio 1’s Second Captains series and a partnership with Stella Cinemas.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

To become a primary school teacher- my Irish being limited to a cupla focail meant that a career in business was more likely

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

Depending on where we are, either a pint of Guinness or a Drumshanbo Gunpowder gin and tonic

03 Social media platform of choice?

Passive participation on Instagram

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

My mum still inspires me. She instilled in me the importance of perseverance in times of difficulty

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

1960/1970’s in New York to witness the Mad Men era

06 Favourite writers?

I thoroughly enjoyed John Boyne’s The Heart’s Invisible Furies and, more recently, Liz Nugent’s Strange Sally Diamond. Looking forward to reading more novels from both Irish writers

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Whiplash, starring Miles Teller & J K Simmons; I was glued to my seat the first time I watched it, and everytime since. Or Almost Famous for it’s epic soundtrack

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

My mum, hopefully she doesn’t feel “unsung”!

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Catch up calls with friends on the commute. Many are working from home, so we’re not chatting during those hours previously spent in traffic

10 How physically fit are you?

Currently manifesting getting fit

11 Favourite ad?

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Christmas where Santa shares his cereal with a little girl

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

A sense of entitlement

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

Adidas

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

An international sports star who is considered the best at what they do, maybe Novak Djokovic or Max Verstappen

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

Most stories making news headlines recently

16 Something that recently got your goat?

Anyone telling lies

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Being part of a team that shares the cure for a disease that causes suffering for many

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and gone missing. Where might we find you?

Anywhere that has a sandy beach and sunshine

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

The undisturbed tranquillity of so much of the Irish landscape is naturally beautiful. We’ve so much to be thankful for and proud of on our little island

20 “Here lies Deirdre Schwer”… Complete your epitaph

“She can rest now she’s dead!”

deirdre.schwer@audi.ie