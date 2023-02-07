20 questions with Ger Walsh, The Blink Group

Ger Walsh set up The Blink Group marketing and event agency in 2006 with her husband, Graham Carroll, in a box room in their house in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow where they live with their three children. From the age of 11, she was teaching dance classes or selling grass heads to fellow classmates. Based in Dublin’s Parkmore Industrial Estate, TBG clients include An Post, Brown Thomas, Disney, Henkel, Ikea, PepsiCo, Tesco, The Square Tallaght and VW.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

To be independent, to be my own boss

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

It all depends on the time of day, the day itself but when in doubt a cup of tea will do

03 Social media platform of choice?

Instagram all the way

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

Tony Robbins, Richard Branson and my husband Graham

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

Living in Hollywood in 1950s and best friends with Doris Day

06 Favourite writers?

Even at my age, I’ve no shame in saying Roald Dahl. What a creative mind

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

Every single small business owner

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

That’s easy. The Knicker Bocker Glory from the Mayfair

10 How physically fit are you?

I’d consider myself fit as I have always put aside time every day for a walk, run or cycle

11 Favourite ad?

Lyons Tea non-sea swimmers and also Bank of Ireland’s welcome home ad

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

People in the service industry not totally getting that they are in the service industry

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

Lyons Tea, ne’er a dodgy cuppa

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

Francis Brennan

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

The Blink Group run many events across the Christmas period and we had some very sick children visit Santa and the kindness and empathy shown by our staff brought a tear to my eye. I was so incredibly proud of them and how they handled not only the children but their families

16 Something that recently got your goat?

Poor service, even though I appreciate how tough it is finding good staff

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

To play some part in solving the housing crisis in Ireland

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and disappeared. Where might we find you?

Spending more time with the people I love in some of the places I love. I would still work, but I’d holiday a bit more

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

People when they are kind to each other and those random acts of kindness that you hear about which I believe happen all around us every day

20 “Here lies Ger Walsh…” Complete your epitaph…

“Ger Walsh Carroll, she was one busy woman”

