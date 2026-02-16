20 Questions with Geraldine Jones, Publicis Dublin

Geraldine Jones is managing director of Publicis Dublin, the advertising agency jointly owned by its Irish shareholders and the French multinational network. Jones started her adland career at CDP Associates before joining QMP – later Publicis – in 2000. She subscribes to the Paul Feldwick credo: advertising needs to to ensure a brand is ‘top of mind’ – that’s it’s famous. She is the current president of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland, aka IAPI.

01 When are you happiest?

Walking in the woods with my dogs

02 What’s your most treasured possession?

My house, originally owned by my grandparents

03 Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn?

LinkedIn

04 What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

Kitchen porter

05 Your favourite writers?

My sister, Sharon Guard

06 Last music you bought?

I honestly can’t remember

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Some Like it Hot

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That I’m organised

09 What keeps you awake at night?

My overactive bladder

10 Which words do you overuse?

“Kill me”

11 Your favourite ad?

British Telecom. Ology

12 Your favourite gadget?

The reader button on my iPhone

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

The much hyped Arket store in Dublin

14 What living person do you most admire?

Bob Geldof

15 Most embarrassing experience?

It’s so embarrassing that I’ve blocked it from my memory

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

My daughters

17 In what other era would you like to have been born?

Probably the 50’s so I could experience my 20’s in the 70’s

18 Best advice you’ve heard?

When you’re explaining, you’re losing

19 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Taking children in Ireland out of homelessness

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

A cup of Lyons tea and a Toblerone