20 Questions with Geraldine Jones, Publicis Dublin

Geraldine Jones is managing director of Publicis Dublin, the advertising agency jointly owned by its Irish shareholders and the French multinational network. Jones started her adland career at CDP Associates before joining QMP – later Publicis – in 2000. She subscribes to the Paul Feldwick credo: advertising needs to to ensure a brand is ‘top of mind’ – that’s it’s famous. She is the current president of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland, aka IAPI.

01  When are you happiest?

Walking in the woods with my dogs

02  What’s your most treasured possession?

My house, originally owned by my grandparents

03  Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn?

LinkedIn

04  What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

Kitchen porter

05  Your favourite writers?

My sister, Sharon Guard

06 Last music you bought?

I honestly can’t remember

07  A film you’d watch again tonight?

Some Like it Hot

08  What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That I’m organised

09  What keeps you awake at night?

My overactive bladder

10  Which words do you overuse?

“Kill me”

11  Your favourite ad?

British Telecom. Ology

12  Your favourite gadget?

The reader button on my iPhone

13  A brand experience that disappointed you?

The much hyped Arket store in Dublin

14  What living person do you most admire?

Bob Geldof

15  Most embarrassing experience?

It’s so embarrassing that I’ve blocked it from my memory

16  Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

My daughters

17  In what other era would you like to have been born?

Probably the 50’s so I could experience my 20’s in the 70’s

18  Best advice you’ve heard?

When you’re explaining, you’re losing

19  What would be your fantasy act of heroism? 

Taking children in Ireland out of homelessness

20  You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

A cup of Lyons tea and a Toblerone

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

