20 Questions with Geraldine Jones, Publicis Dublin

Geraldine Jones is managing director of Publicis Dublin, the advertising agency jointly owned by its Irish shareholders and the French multinational network. Jones started her adland career at CDP Associates before joining QMP – later Publicis – in 2000. She subscribes to the Paul Feldwick credo: advertising needs to to ensure a brand is ‘top of mind’ – that’s it’s famous. She is the current president of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland, aka IAPI.
01 When are you happiest?
Walking in the woods with my dogs
02 What’s your most treasured possession?
My house, originally owned by my grandparents
03 Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn?
04 What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?
Kitchen porter
05 Your favourite writers?
My sister, Sharon Guard
06 Last music you bought?
I honestly can’t remember
07 A film you’d watch again tonight?
Some Like it Hot
08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?
That I’m organised
09 What keeps you awake at night?
My overactive bladder
10 Which words do you overuse?
“Kill me”
11 Your favourite ad?
British Telecom. Ology
12 Your favourite gadget?
The reader button on my iPhone
13 A brand experience that disappointed you?
The much hyped Arket store in Dublin
14 What living person do you most admire?
Bob Geldof
15 Most embarrassing experience?
It’s so embarrassing that I’ve blocked it from my memory
16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?
My daughters
17 In what other era would you like to have been born?
Probably the 50’s so I could experience my 20’s in the 70’s
18 Best advice you’ve heard?
When you’re explaining, you’re losing
19 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?
Taking children in Ireland out of homelessness
20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?
A cup of Lyons tea and a Toblerone