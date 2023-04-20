20 Questions with Gráinne Mullins

Gráinne Mullins is the award-winning pastry chef behind Grá Chocolates artisan confectionery. Crafted and hand painted in batches in Mullins’ hometown of Kilchreest, Co Galway, the sweets are made from locally-sourced produce like Sliabh Aughty Honey and Achill Island Sea Salt. She is the current holder of the Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year and was included on the recent Forbes 30 under 30 list.
01 What was your earliest ambition?
To be President of Ireland
02 It’s our round. What are you having?
A glass of champagne
03 Social media platform of choice?
04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?
Jacquie Marsh, co-founder of Butler’s Pantry
05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?
New York in the Roaring Twenties
06 Favourite writer?
Sally Rooney
07 A film you’d watch again tonight?
Molly’s Game
08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?
Aunty Mary
09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?
Going on summer holidays with my family
10 How physically fit are you?
I go for a walk each day and do pilates and yoga every week, so I’d say fairly fit
11 Favourite ad?
Donegal Catch ‘Filing Cabinet’
12 What do you find most irritating in other people?
Biting their nails
13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?
Aoife McNamara
14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?
Beyoncé
15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?
Being named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list
16 Something that recently got your goat?
A waiter on his phone ignoring we were ready to order
17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?
Being swooped off my feet and saved from a fire breathing dragon
18 You’ve won the Euromillions and disappeared. Where might we find you?
Buying new equipment for the business
19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?
Nature – sunrises, sunsets, flowers
20 ‘Here lies Gráinne Mullins’… Complete your epitaph
… recipe for truffles