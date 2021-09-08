20 Questions with Joanne D’Arcy, Circle K

Joanne D’Arcy is director of market development at Circle K and leads the marketing, category management and buying teams. She was previously the company’s director of retail operations and led the rollout of the Circle K brand in Ireland. She is a fluent German speaker and has a master’s degree in personal and management coaching from UCC.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

I was always quite entrepreneurial and loved creating, drawing and writing. I launched my own weekly magazine when I was in primary that had a weekly soap opera story, crosswords, puzzles, a problem page and competitions. It was all handwritten and drawn at my desk in my bedroom. My dad copied it for me in his job and I sold it to my classmates for 10p each

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

A pint of your finest beer please

03 Social media platform of choice?

Instagram or LinkedIn

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

Sheryl Sandberg’s book Lean In, a must read for all leaders

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

1960s in the US

06 Favourite writers?

I love the work of Brene Brown. I have just finished Gerry Hussey’s new book, Awaken the Power Within, and Glennon Doyle is also a recent read of mine

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Stand By Me with River Phoenix

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

There are so many unsung heroes over the past 18 months

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Last minute travel abroad

10 Favourite sport?

Soccer. Ask me anything about the Premier League in the 90s

11 Favourite ad?

The Flash ad with the labradoodle singing ‘where is all the dirt gone?’

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

Anyone making noises while they eat

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

Apple – all the devices linking to each other have me locked in

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

Elton John. He’s the ultimate pop star

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

Visiting my grandparents after they were fully vaccinated

16 Something that recently got your goat?

Getting a flat tyre on the motorway

17 How physically fit are you?

I’ve kept fit and well in recent times, but I’m happier now the gyms are open

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and disappeared. Where might we find you?

Travelling around Asia, my favourite place in the world

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Sunrises and sunsets

20 ‘Here lies Joanne D’Arcy’. Complete your epitaph…

‘Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, she chose the path less travelled’

joanne.darcy@circlekeurope.com