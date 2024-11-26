20 Questions with Joao Rozario, Irish Distillers

Joao Rozario is the international marketing director for Irish Distillers. A native of Brazil, he joined the company’s French owner, Pernod Ricard, from Unilever in 2008 as group brand director premium spirit brands. He held various marketing roles with the group in the US and Italy. He is now based in Dublin where he is responsible for the global development of Irish Distillers’ portfolio of Irish whiskeys and innovation strategy.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

To explore the world beyond Brazil. I started by playing football, which allowed me to experience England, New Zealand, and Australia, and later working in marketing, a field that enabled me to live and travel across all corners of the globe

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

Jameson Black Barrel Sour and a glass of sparking water, please

03 Social media platform of choice?

Instagram allows me to stay connected and informed about what people globally are doing, from family and friends in Brazil to staying updated on the industry. It’s a platform that keeps me in the loop

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

My father has been a marketing influence in my life. I remember tasting ketchup samples he’d bring home from the company he worked for and chatting with him about how a frozen pizza could be designed to taste the same as an Italian restaurant’s fire-baked pizza. He recently turned 83 and is still working.

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

Ancient Egypt. I’d love to see their innovations in medicine, maths, and how the pyramids were built. It’s also where early advertising started. Merchants used papyrus and carved promotional messages on walls. Who knows, how much knowledge might have been lost from that period

06 Favourite writers?

I love reading when I want to relax my mind and get inspirations from different worlds. Jorge Amado, a Brazilian novelist, has always been my favourite. And, of course, I must mention George RR Martin, who wrote Song of Ice and Fire, the inspiration for Game of Thrones

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

If I had to pick one: Interstellar. But if you allow me three for a triple-movie night, I’d add the romcom Sliding Doors and Our Brand Is Crisis starring Sandra Bulloch

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

Oh, there is. His name is Sebastian Reyes Gazitua. At the time, he was the marketing VP of Unilever for Latin America. Why unsung? It was because he was the only one who told me a big bold ‘no’ when I needed it, even though I was desperately seeking a ‘yes’. It was the ‘no’ that probably drove my career to where it is today. And probably it is a good time to acknowledge him for this. I’ll send him a note

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Spending an afternoon browsing in a video store. It was my favourite past-time when in London or New York. And yes, I would buy the most eclectic CDs. It was during one of the browsing sessions, at a local store in Honolulu in 1999, that I discovered my favourite band, Suede

10 How physically fit are you?

After playing football professionally when I was young, running a few marathons and half-marathons, and undergoing major back surgery, I’m happy to say that I’m in great shape. I just completed a 35k bike ride, had a delicious açai bowl, and I’m feeling terrific

11 Favourite ad?

The John Lewis Christmas ads, especially ‘Bear and the Hare’ from 2013

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

Silence. I love talking to people. I get worried when people are quiet

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

All Unilever and Pernod Ricard brands. I’m a two-company man… full stop

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

It would have been Steve Jobs. Still hope to meet Bill Gates

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

My son and daughter have undergone incredible changes in the past year, and not only have they faced these challenges with remarkable strength, but they have also embraced their new lives with joy and success. My son is here in Dublin with me, and my daughter is flourishing at NYU in the US. They are both navigating their lives in different countries and educational environments, and I am beyond proud of how they’ve grown, adapted, and found happiness in this new chapter

16 Something that recently got your goat?

A world that’s becoming more divided. People distancing themselves from each other and taking extreme positions

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

The unifying force: In a divided world, a hero emerges. Someone who embodies the best qualities of all sides and steps forward with unwavering resolve to unite them

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and gone missing. Where might we find you?

Africa

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

The sea. I never tire of walking along the coast from Dún Laoghaire to Dalkey

20 ‘Here lies Joao Rozario’… Complete your epitaph

“He lived his life with the Jameson Irish spirit: smooth, light-hearted, and welcoming, serious about not taking life too seriously”

