20 Questions with Ken Robertson

Ken Robertson is the founder and CEO of The Tenth Man. He is a former advertising director at Paddy Power and is regarded as the architect of the famously irreverent global betting brand. Taking his unique insight into disruptive brand building, he created The Tenth Man as an independent creative agency with the sole focus of creating original and bold campaigns for brands who dare to be different. This year, the agency opened an office in London. Its roster of international clients includes Guinness, Redbull, Jameson, Fanatics and AIG.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

I think it jumped around from guitarist to astronaut to vet

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

A creamy pint of Guinness please

03 Social media platform of choice?

I gave all that up a while ago

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

Paddy Power founder Stewart Kenny is the person I learned most from over the past 20 years and continue to do so

05 If you could be born in another time and place, where and when would it be?

Unlike most, I’m excited for what the future holds so I’d love to see Dublin 100 years from now

06 Favourite writers?

Sam Harris, Jon Ronson, Blindboy Boatclub

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Kneecap

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

Must be my wife for supporting this mad adventure

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Afternoons in video arcades

10 How physically fit are you?

Not very, but work in progress

11 Favourite ad?

Southern Comfort ‘Beach’

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

Ignorance

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

Guinness

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

I’m a little old for that but I would love to meet (in no particular order) Barack Obama, Sir Richard Branson and Fred Again

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

All of Us Strangers

16 Something that recently got your goat?

Stupid people doing stupid things

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Preventing stupid people from doing stupid things

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and gone missing. Where might we find you?

See favourite ad answer above

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Humility and humbleness, especially from those who are successful

Keanu Reeves is a great example of this

20 “Here lies Ken Robertson”… Complete your epitaph

“In this mess lies some magic”

