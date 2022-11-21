20 Questions with Lucy Kennedy, broadcaster

Lucy Kennedy is a TV and radio presenter. She co-hosts The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show with Colm Hayes on Classic Hits and presents the Living with Lucy reality TV show on Virgin Media. She has acted as an ambassador for a number of brands, including Gala Retail and most recently Benecol cholesterol-lowering drink.
01 What was your earliest ambition?
To become a pilot
02 It’s our round. What are you having?
A nice and chilled pinot grigio
03 Social media platform of choice?
04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?
Davina McCall
05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?
London in the ‘70s
06 Favourite writers?
Cathy Kelly, Marian Keyes
07 A film you’d watch again tonight?
Love Actually
08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?
Adi Roche for her work with Chernobyl
09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?
Going on dates
10 How physically fit are you?
Average for a forty-something-year-old
11 Favourite ad?
Any John Lewis Christmas ad
12 What do you find most irritating in other people?
Bad manners! Can’t stick it
13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?
Benecol
14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?
I’d possibly faint if I met Jamie Dornan
15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?
My kids every day bring a tear to my eye. I think maybe Jess starting junior infants
16 Something that recently got your goat?
Road rage while driving into work one morning
17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?
Sort out all of the starvation in Ireland
18 You’ve won the Euromillions and disappeared. Where might we find you?
On an island, on my own, without my kids, maybe in the Maldives
19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?
I’m obsessed with wisteria on houses
20 “Here lies Lucy Kennedy”… Complete your epitaph
“Here lies a slightly bonkers but nice girl”