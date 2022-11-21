20 Questions with Lucy Kennedy, broadcaster

Lucy Kennedy is a TV and radio presenter. She co-hosts The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show with Colm Hayes on Classic Hits and presents the Living with Lucy reality TV show on Virgin Media. She has acted as an ambassador for a number of brands, including Gala Retail and most recently Benecol cholesterol-lowering drink.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

To become a pilot

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

A nice and chilled pinot grigio

03 Social media platform of choice?

Instagram

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

Davina McCall

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

London in the ‘70s

06 Favourite writers?

Cathy Kelly, Marian Keyes

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Love Actually

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

Adi Roche for her work with Chernobyl

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Going on dates

10 How physically fit are you?

Average for a forty-something-year-old

11 Favourite ad?

Any John Lewis Christmas ad

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

Bad manners! Can’t stick it

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

Benecol

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

I’d possibly faint if I met Jamie Dornan

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

My kids every day bring a tear to my eye. I think maybe Jess starting junior infants

16 Something that recently got your goat?

Road rage while driving into work one morning

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Sort out all of the starvation in Ireland

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and disappeared. Where might we find you?

On an island, on my own, without my kids, maybe in the Maldives

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

I’m obsessed with wisteria on houses

20 “Here lies Lucy Kennedy”… Complete your epitaph

“Here lies a slightly bonkers but nice girl”