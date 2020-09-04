20 Questions with Patrick Kinsella, Virgin Media Television

Patrick Kinsella is head of creative partnerships and AFP on Red Hot at Virgin Media Television (VMTV). He started life in the broadcast world having completed communications in DCU as a mature student. He was a news editor before becoming a producer on Ireland AM. He has produced a host of diferent shows and documentaries at VMTV.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

When I was six, I wanted to work in a sweet shop in Castleknock

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

Mine’s a pint please

03 Social media platform of choice?

Twitter but trying to make friends with Insta

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

Noel Keating of Kepak. A believer in work hard, play hard

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

California 70’s

06 Favourite writers?

Recently read Helen DeWitt’s The Last Samurai and loved it

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

The Big Lebowski

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

My swimming coach in school, Fr Cantillon

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Going for hot chocolate with my sons after school when they were five

10 Desert island pet: Dog or cat?

Dog

11 Favourite ad?

The TAM ad which we at Red Hot created

12 Are you an early adopter? What’s new?

Not really. Combine the Leap card with the Dublin Bike card in one

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

Jack Jones, as they make jeans with my leg size

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

Keith Richards

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

Falling off an electric scooter on holidays

16 Something that recently got your goat?

Cars driving too fast around where I live

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Going back in time to prevent WW2 happening

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and disappeared. Where might we find you?

Vaison, Provence in the south of France

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Looking out to sea, almost anywhere

20 ‘Here lies Patrick Kinsella’. Complete your epitaph…

‘Here lies Patrick, he gave it his best shot’

patrick.kinsella@virginmedia.ie