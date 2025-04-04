20 Questions: Sinead Mitchell, Guaranteed Irish

Sinead Mitchell is head of marketing and PR at Guaranteed Irish, a non-profit business membership organisation representing indigenous and international businesses operating in Ireland. She is an experienced marketing and communications professional with a background which includes healthcare and hospitality. She is skilled in achieving KPIs, fostering strong relationships, and driving results with a proactive, solutions-focused approach. She was previously commercial manager at Pharma Nord and a clinical nutritionist at Orsmond Clinics.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

To run a marathon. I’ve managed one, so far

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

A spicy margarita

03 Social media platform of choice?

LinkedIn – a great platform for reconnecting with former colleagues. It’s a positive way of spreading good news and for Irish people it’s a way of boasting career-wise, which doesn’t always come easily

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

I have a career mentor, who was recommended to me by a friend. I speak to her every few months and it helped me so much when moving jobs a year ago. She has a wealth of experience in the corporate world, of the important things in life, and when you need grounding

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

I think it would be during the Renaissance, an excuse to live in Italy

06 Favourite writers?

I don’t have one writer I follow but I have enjoyed reading The Glass Castle by Jeanette Walls, and Bear Town by Fredrik Backman

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

If I were to choose one, it would be A Star is Born, the remake starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

At a recent away day, we listened to Kingsley Aiken from the Networking Institute. He gave us lots to think about, but one piece of advice that stuck was: “You get paid for the work you do early in your career, but you get paid for who you are later in your career.’’

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Sunday morning trips on a cross-country hack with my sister and dad in Castle Leslie up in Glaslough, Co Monaghan. We would head off bright and early, listening to the radio, laughing together. After a great day outdoors horse riding through forests and fields, we would have a big meal en route on the way back to Dublin

10 How physically fit are you?

I’m working to complete a Hyrox event soon, so I’m putting the time in. After that, I may spend more time doing Pilates but I’m enjoying having a goal to work to and getting strong. I love exercise, it keeps my head clear and helps me rise early

11 Favourite ad?

Guinness ad – it starts Christmas. I never tire of it

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

Laziness

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

Pharma Nord, a Danish supplement company with which I worked for years. I always buy the products now after getting them for free for so long. The vitamin D is superior

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

Anyone from Take That, to bring me back to my youth

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

It’s hard to watch the news. I can’t help but get upset at the children caught up in the wars in the Middle East, such a waste of innocent life

16 Something that recently got your goat?

Conor McGregor in the White House

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Having safe, suitable, and long-term housing for children in Ireland. No one should have to live in a hotel or hostel, particularly youngsters

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and gone missing. Where might we find you?

Cape Town

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

My friends. And the sea. When I get to see pals for a dip and coffee, it makes you feel very fortunate and puts a smile on your face. No dry robes needed

20 ‘Here lies Sinead Mitchell’… Complete your epitaph

“She lived a life surrounded by amazing friends and family, with a positive spirit and a glass-half-full outlook. Carpe diem – seize the moment”

sinead@guaranteedirish.ie