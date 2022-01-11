20 Questions with Tara Moran, VMTV

Tara Moran is head of client solutions at Virgin Media Television (VMTV). She was previously head of partnerships and digital innovation. She joined VMTV from Maximum Media. She is a graduate of the UCD Michael Smurfit Business School where she earned a masters in marketing and she also has a bachelor of commerce international (Spanish) from NUI Galway. She was twice named in in the Business Post top 30 under 30 in Irish tech list.

01 What was your earliest ambition?

It was in primary school for an indoor camogie seven-a-side. I have never trained harder for anything in my life. I was eight or nine at the time and played in goal. The peak of my sporting career

02 It’s our round. What are you having?

Oooh, a nice glass of red please

03 Social media platform of choice?

It was Twitter but I feel it just isn’t what it used to be. It’s a now a toss up between Instagram, my current go-to for posting, and TikTok as it’s such a creative platform

04 A mentor or someone that inspired you?

I’ve had the pleasure of working for some incredible entrepreneurs in my career to date. My siblings are all quite entrepreneurial too and being around that kind of mindset, I find inspiring. I love when someone has the courage to go after what they want and work hard to make it happen

05 If you could be born into another time and place, where and when would it be?

Pandemic or not, I’m happy with the here and now and wouldn’t change it for the world

06 Favourite writers?

I always go for a biography as I love learning that bit more about poeple you think you know. Unless I’m going on holidays, in which case I’m a bestseller-rack kind of buyer

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

The Holiday

08 Is there an unsung hero you’d like to thank?

My dad. I can’t think of anyone who’s more deserving. He is just the most incredibly selfless person

09 Something that no longer happens that you miss?

Like everyone else I’m sure, it has to be care-free get togethers with family and friends

10 How physically fit are you?

Not as much as I’d like to be. I ran a marathon five years ago and I’m nowhere near that level now. I do like to keep myself active, it’s a priority for me in 2022

11 Favourite ad?

I’m not sure I can say they are my all-time favourites, but the RSA ads have helped change people’s attitudes about drink driving and safe driving

12 What do you find most irritating in other people?

Bad manners

13 A brand to which you feel some loyalty?

Jo Malone, my perfume of choice. Chupi is a beautiful Irish brand. I love the story, the packaging, their beliefs, the experience

14 Someone you might be starstruck to meet?

Bruce Springsteen. If anyone can make it happen, I’d be forever grateful

15 Something that recently brought a tear to your eye?

Rewatching videos of my son. He turned one in November and I wasn’t prepared for the emotions that your child’s first birthday brings. I’m just the proudest mum

16 Something that recently got your goat?

The strict restrictions still in place in maternity hospitals for dads and partners. Everything should be done to help them be present

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Magic away the damage done to our planet

18 You’ve won the Euromillions and disappeared. Where might we find you?

I’d head straight to Adare Manor and just park myself there until I work out how best to spend my new fortune

19 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Inismór, the largest of the Aran Islands. Our timing was perfect last summer as we there on the sunniest weekend. The place is magic, just the most beautiful part of Ireland

20 ‘Here lies Tara Moran…’ Complete your epitaph.

“She’s now offline”

tara.moran@virginmedia.ie