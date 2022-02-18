3D Forum all set to get up and running

A new group called the 3D Forum has been launched by longtime members of the Irish Direct Marketing Association (IDMA) as a way for marketers to share ideas and views about opportunities in direct, digital and data marketing. Co-founder Peter Whelehan of DMCM told Marketing.ie that the forum sets out to provide a new voice for important talking points.

Whelehan said 3D Forum will comprise both online and offline events on industry topics. The forum’s first show will be broadcast on LinkedIn and Twitter next Thursday at 12.30pm. Presented by TU Dublin lecturer Alex Gibson, the discussion will focus on the opportunities around the 3Ds of digital and direct marketing and the data linking both channels.

The show will also examine the opportunities for brands and agencies to reverse the impact of Covid-19, reduce the gap it put between them and their customers and build sales using direct and digital integration to develop repeat business. To engage with the first 3D Forum next Thursday, follow on LinkedIn by clicking on linkedin.com/groups/2475744/

Pictured are, left to right: Alex Gibson, 3D Forum host, Peter Whelehan, DMCM; David O’Sullivan, Ignition and Dave Furney, PCG Media Group