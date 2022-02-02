98FM goes with Sam Mumba and rebrand

Dublin music radio station 98FM has unveiled a new look, a new sound and some new faces, including Samantha Mumba (pictured) who will host a new Saturday night music show from this weekend called ‘Good Time Anthems’. The ‘Gotta Tell You’ chart topper will entertain a 98FM audience with Old Skool and contemporary dance and rhythm and blues anthems.

With a new brand identity and a new tagline of ‘Dublin’s Good Times’, 98FM has also introduced well known Dublin actor and playwright Emmet Kirwan to the airwaves as station voiceover. Kirwan has voiced a series of ad campaigns in recent years. Listeners can expect to hear classic anthems from Daft Punk, Eminem, Destiny’s Child and the Black Eyed Peas.

Across its weekday and weekend schedule, 98FM has some new faces and voices to its line-up. Leanne Hanafin will present weekday evenings and Níamh Ní Chróinín and Andy Gleeson who join weekend shows on the station. As well as her own Saturday show, Ní Chróinín will host a revamped ‘Totally Irish’ show which goes out between 9pm and 11pm on Sundays.

Karl Dawson can be heard every Saturday and Sunday morning from 7-10am. Karl’s drag alter ego, Dame Stuffy, made it through to the final of RTE’s Last Singer Standing recently. The new line-up was launched by James Brownlow, managing editor, music and entertainment, Bauer Media Audio Ireland. The rejigged schedule comes into effect this weekend.