98FM in tune with outdoor calls

A new campaign promoting Bauer Media Audio’s 98FM as the destination for ‘Dublin’s Best Music Mix’ has been launched across the capital. The campaign comprises out of home (OOH), on-air and social media will run for several weeks. Spanning 103 sites, the OOH ads are aimed at maximising visibility across key commuter corridors and high-footfall locations.

Songs

The concept takes well-known songs from 98FM and playfully swaps out lyrics to parody various Dublin locations. Formats include Adshel Live and 6 sheet formats – which are owned by 98FM’s parent company Bauer Media – as well as bus and digital screen formats, with lines like ‘Must Be The Reason Why I’m King of My Cabra’.

Goodies

There’s ‘I See You Baby, Shaking That Finglaaas’ and ‘It Goes Around The World, Ranelagh La La La’. A series of on-air, social media and on-street merchandise to the campaign include ‘Now That’s What I Call Dublin’ and ‘Billboard Bingo’. 98FM’s ‘man on the street’ Luke Thomas will be out and about handing over branded goodies, including campaign tote bags.